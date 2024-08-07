Zimbabwe: Muslim Community Throws Weight Behind Second Republic

The Muslim community in Zimbabwe has thrown its weight behind the country's hosting of the 44th Sadc Summit saying it shows that the region acknowledges that the Second Republic's policies are bearing fruit.

In a statement, Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs in Zimbabwe president, Sheik Ishmael Duwa said the hosting of the Sadc Summit in Zimbabwe, coupled with the assumption of the bloc's chairmanship by President Mnangagwa is a vote of confidence in his leadership and trashes Western machinations to discredit the country.

"By hosting friendly countries from southern Africa, Zimbabwe has demonstrated its capacity to interact productively with other nations," said Sheik Duwa.

"It further discredits the Western-led illegal sanctions. We shall actively rally our members in the Muslim community to fully support the Summit's programmes. Numerous business opportunities will come from the Summit.

"We are pleased to say that the entire Muslim community in Zimbabwe fully supports the programmes being spearheaded by the Government and shall at all times fully participate constructively in the development of our beautiful country Zimbabwe."