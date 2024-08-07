Southern Africa: Corruption Rocks SADC's PAC As Budget Constraints Delay Implementation of Mandates

THE chairperson of Southern Africa Development Community Organization of Public Accounts (SADCOPAC) and Public Accounts Committees (PAC) Warren Mwambazi, has called for enhanced budget support for PACs in the region.

Mwambasi made the appeal during a courtesy call of the parliamentarians and stakeholders to Parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda this Monday highlighting the challenges facing PACs in effectively carrying out their mandate.

"One of the major challenges is budget support. A lot of countries are struggling with physical space in terms of provision of funds for colleagues to do the training.

"We were supposed to have done this training way earlier before coming into the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the annual general conference, but due to budgetary constraints, we have compressed some of the activities in the region as well,so that is our major challenge," Mwambazi said.

Apart from budget constraints, Mwambazi highlighted that implementation of recommendations by the executive have been a challenge.

"When we sit and do deliberations as public accounts committee, and make recommendations as parliament, then the executive through the office of the secretary to treasury, who is under the ministry of finance are supposed to adhere to those recommendations and follow them to the latter to ensure that there's prudential management of funds.

"Regional PACs are facing issues of corruption, insider dealings, self-trading within officials in certain companies, and all that, and ministries.

"Even as we interrogate, sometimes people perceive public accounts committee to be a business as usual," he said.

Mwambasi highligted that while it may seem like discussions don't lead to action, they were putting in place, measures to ensure that recommendations are implemented timely and effectively.

"We will track progress, recommend disciplinary action when necessary, and collaborate with law enforcement agencies to hold accountable those who have failed in their duties."

The chairperson emphasized that inadequate budget support hinders the ability of PACs to effectively provide oversight and ensure accountability in the management of public resources.

Mwambazi also noted that PACs required sufficient funding to carry out their duties, including conducting public hearings, investigations, and training.

He urged governments and stakeholders to prioritize budget support for PACs, ensuring they have the necessary resources to effectively discharge their responsibilities.

The chairperson also highlighted the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing among member states to enhance the effectiveness of PACs.