Ethiopia: Metropolis Reaps Environmental, Economic Benefits From Recycling Solid Waste

Ethiopia faces significant environmental challenges, from rapid urbanization and industrialization to deforestation and soil degradation. One of the most pressing issues is the growing problem of waste management, particularly in the country's major cities. Piles of uncollected garbage litter the streets, clog drainage systems, and pollute the surrounding environment. This not only harms public health and aesthetics, but also stunts economic development and undermines Ethiopia's burgeoning tourism industry.

Due to the rapid growth of urban populations, coupled with limited infrastructure and resources for proper waste collection and disposal, this has led to widespread open dumping and burning of waste. This releases greenhouse gases like methane and releases pollutants that degrade air, water, and soil quality.

To address these issues, the Ethiopian government and the Addis Ababa Cleansing Management Agency have been working to improve waste management and increase recycling and reuse. These waste management and recycling efforts in Ethiopia are helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, pollution, and the overall environmental impact of the country's rapidly growing waste volumes. Continued investment and expansion of these programs will be crucial for Ethiopia to build a more sustainable, climate-resilient waste system.

Currently, in Ethiopia, waste recycling is also playing a key role in protecting the country's precious natural habitats. At the recycling hubs, waste is sorted, processed, and transformed into a variety of marketable goods. Plastic waste, for instance, is cleaned, shredded, and pelletized, then sold to manufacturers who use it to produce everything from building materials to consumer products. Organic waste is composted and sold to farmers as nutrient-rich fertilizer. Even textiles and electronics are dismantled, with the components reused or repurposed.

General Director, at Addis Ababa Cleansing Management Agency, Eshetu Lema (PhD) stated that the agency made significant strides in improving solid waste management during the last fiscal year. He noted that their efforts to increase the capacity of waste collection and recycling made 4,900 city blocks accessible for regular garbage pickup.

As a result of these efforts, the agency was able to collect over 900,000 tons of waste, with an impressive 87% collected directly from households through door-to-door services. He attributed this high collection rate to the agency's successful public awareness campaigns that encouraged residents to participate in the garbage collection program.

In addition to the increased collection of waste, the director highlighted the agency's work to recycle a substantial portion of the leftover. He mentioned that 90,000 tons of the collected material were recycled, generating valuable raw materials that can be sold for foreign currency. Also, it is estimated that the recycling efforts have already earned over 1.4 billion birr for the city.

These facilities employ local residents, primarily women and youth, to collect recyclables from households and businesses, sort them by material type, and prepare them for sale to recycling enterprises. Not only does this create much-needed green jobs, but the extra income also helps lift families out of poverty.

He mentioned that the agency's waste collection and reuse initiatives have the potential to generate over 3,000 new job opportunities for citizens in the last fiscal year. By effectively managing and repurposing waste streams, the agency can foster the development of a circular economy, creating sustainable employment while improving environmental outcomes for the community.

To further incentivize recycling, the Agency has partnered with the concerned government parts to implement deposit-refund schemes and levies on single-use plastics. The revenue generated is then channeled back into community development projects, creating a virtuous cycle that benefits both the environment and local communities.

The Director also discussed the agency's efforts to create linkages between composting associations and urban farmers. He explained that the compost produced from the organic waste is being supplied to parks, gardens, and individuals engaged in urban agriculture, further maximizing the reuse of the city's waste.

However, he acknowledged that the city's network of around 200 waste storage sites is inadequate, with poor infrastructure and unsightly conditions that pose health risks. To address this, the agency plans to construct at least 10 modern waste storage facilities each year, with 14 such projects scheduled for completion in the current fiscal year.

He emphasized that these new storage sites will be designed as temporary holding areas, as the agency continues to work on modernizing Addis Ababa's overall waste disposal processes. He remarked that the city has already converted one-fifth of its collected waste into electricity through waste-to-energy initiatives.

The agency also places a strong emphasis on creating beautiful public spaces out of what were once dumping grounds. Vacant lots and neglected areas are being transformed into vibrant community parks, gardens, and recreational areas, providing green oases for residents and enhancing the overall aesthetics of Ethiopia's cities.

These spaces not only improve the quality of life for local communities, but also serve as attractive destinations for eco-tourists seeking to experience Ethiopia's natural and cultural riches.

To further boost eco-tourism, he said that the agency is working with the Addis Ababa Culture, Tourism, and Art Bureau and the Federal Parks Corporation to clean up and restore natural areas that have been degraded by improper waste disposal. From national parks to historic sites, the initiative is leading cleanup efforts, installing waste management infrastructure, and empowering local communities to become stewards of their environmental assets. This not only improves the visitor experience, but also generates sustainable economic opportunities for communities through eco-tourism-related jobs and services.

Furthermore, the government to create the "Clean Ethiopia for a Better Life" initiative, which combines improved waste collection, innovative recycling, and community engagement to generate income opportunities while beautifying urban spaces and bolstering ecotourism.

The government should strengthen waste management policies, secure sustainable financing, and build the capacity of recycling enterprises. It is also fostering partnerships with international development organizations, NGOs, and the private sector to share knowledge, mobilize resources, and replicate best practices across the country.

Besides, the director's report highlighted the agency's significant progress in enhancing waste collection, recycling, and sustainable disposal practices in Addis. These efforts are not only improving the city's cleanliness and environmental sustainability, but also generating substantial economic benefits for the city's society.

With its holistic approach to waste, livelihoods, and sustainable tourism, the Clean Ethiopia for a Better Life initiative represents a promising model for urban environmental transformation in the developing world. By turning trash into treasure, the program is not only cleaning up Ethiopia's cities. But also empowering communities and shaping a more vibrant, ecologically-conscious future.