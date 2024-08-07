Ethiopia: South Korea Doubles Support to Ethiopian Korean War Veterans

ADDIS ABABA — South Korea has announced a significant increase in assistance for Ethiopian soldiers and their families who fought to defend the Korean people, doubling the support previously provided.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, South Korea's Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, KANG Jung-ai, emphasized the Korean government's commitment to recognizing the sacrifices made by Ethiopians during the Korean War. The enhanced support, tailored to the needs and desires of the veterans and their families, is already being implemented.

Minister Kang, during her three-day official visit to Ethiopia, highlighted the strengthened bilateral development cooperation between the two countries, guided by mutual benefit principles and expanding across various development fields.

Kang expressed deep gratitude, noting that Ethiopian veterans sacrificed their lives for Korean families, and reiterated that the support is provided out of love and responsibility. She confirmed that South Korea will continue to enhance its support to Ethiopia across various sectors, underscoring Ethiopia's importance as a friendly country to the former.

Efforts include the establishment of a technical and vocational school in Ethiopia to help many Ethiopians enhance their professions and skills, and offering opportunities for veterans' children to study in Korea.

Kang emphasized that the sustainable development partnership between the Republic of Korea and Ethiopia is strengthening through people-to-people and cultural ties, ensuring that Korea's efforts will further solidify the relationship.

With a foundation spanning over 60 years, the relationship between Ethiopia and Korea has focused on development partnerships in transport and energy, rural development, health and environmental sanitation, and education.

During her visit, Minister Kang will pay respects at the Ethiopian Korean War Monument and Trinity Church, where Emperor Haile Selassie rests, to honor the historical bonds between Ethiopia and Korea.

She will also host a special luncheon for Korean War veterans and their families in Addis Ababa, where she will present scholarships and honorary funds. The luncheon will feature a performance by the Kagnew Choir, descendants of the Kagnew Battalion who fought bravely in the Korean War.

Additionally, Minister Kang will visit the MCM Korea Hospital, established with support from Korea, which provides medical care to Ethiopian veterans, including comprehensive check-ups and treatments tailored to their needs.

Minister Kang also met with senior Ethiopian officials responsible for veterans' affairs to strengthen the mutual commitment to veterans' welfare and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

During her visit, she will also visit the LG-KOICA Hope TVET College to encourage descendants of Korean War veterans currently undergoing training. This institution, established in collaboration between LG Electronics and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), offers tuition-free training in Electrical Engineering and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to Ethiopian youth, particularly descendants of Korean War veterans.