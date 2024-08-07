Ethiopia: Korea Commits to Continuing Humanitarian Assistance

7 August 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By MISGANAW ASNAKE

The government of the Republic of Korea has decided to provide conflict-affected and vulnerable states of Ethiopia with humanitarian assistance through the international aid agencies, so disclosed embassy of Republic of Korea.

In a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea announced that Republic of Korea has decided to provide conflict affected areas and vulnerable states of Ethiopia in Ethiopia with 7 million USD through the international agencies aid with humanitarian assistance.

As to the press release, the aid will be addressed by international aid agencies like UNDP as it is ready to provide beneficiaries of DDR (Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration) programs with 3,000,000 USD.

Moreover, under WFP 1,500,000 USD is going to be provided in terms of food aid and nutrition, through ICRC 1,500,000 USD will be provided for emergency medical relief and under UNICEF 1,000,000 USD is to be provided as relief aid for women and children, and a total of 7 million USD aid is given for Ethiopia.

The Embassy further noted that the Republic of Korea recognizes the urgent humanitarian needs in Ethiopia and will work closely with government of Ethiopian as well as relevant international agencies thereby ensuring the aid through effectively assisting people in need and contributing a lot to restoring peace and stability in Ethiopia in the long run.

