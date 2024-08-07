Ethiopia: New Journey to Dispatch Career Diplomats

In a landmark decision, the Ethiopian government has appointed 24 senior Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) staff as ambassadors, including ten at the extraordinary and plenipotentiary level. This unprecedented move marks the largest number of career diplomats ever nominated and appointed from MoFA's head office to Ethiopian embassies and consulates in the country's history.

MoFA State Minister Birtukan Ayano highlighted the significance of this decision, emphasizing that all the new appointees are seasoned diplomats who have demonstrated excellence in their service. This shift towards prioritizing experience and expertise represents a departure from the previous practice of appointing officials from diverse backgrounds, many with little to no experience in foreign affairs.

Ambassador Nebiyu Tedla, one of the newly appointed diplomats and MoFA spokesperson, noted that this strategic change is expected to yield better outcomes than past practices.

The appointee ambassadors were officially sworn in last Thursday in the presence of President Sahlework Zewde, pledging to uphold national policies in their roles. This appointment is part of broader structural reforms within MoFA aimed at enhancing the proficiency and effectiveness of Ethiopia's diplomatic corps amid increasingly complex global dynamics.

During the diplomats' training week, Foreign Minister Taye Atsekeselassie urged the appointees to innovate and adopt new diplomatic approaches. He emphasized that conventional diplomatic tasks are evolving and encouraged the new ambassadors to utilize technological tools and pursue creative strategies.

Minister Taye also stressed the importance of national interest and dignity in diplomacy, calling for resilience in the face of pressures and coercion.

The new appointments reflect the government's commitment to building a more capable and specialized diplomatic service, enhancing Ethiopia's global presence and influence. Each diplomat's mission will vary according to Ethiopia's diplomatic relations with different countries.

Ambassador Fisseha Shawel, previously Director General of African Affairs at MoFA, expressed his readiness to strengthen Ethio-India relations, particularly in light of both countries' membership in BRICS. Similarly, Ambassador Nardos Aylew expected to be assigned to Morocco, plans to bolster economic and tourism relations, aligning with Ethiopia's economic strategies.

Ambassador Lelisa Birhanu, assigned to the United Kingdom, expressed optimism about leveraging existing opportunities to excel in international diplomacy.

The diplomats' training, which concluded in late July, included briefings on the Homegrown Economic Reform from Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and on Diplomatic Protocol and Etiquette from MoFA State Minister Ambassador Birtukan Ayano. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also met with the diplomats, according to a MoFA report.