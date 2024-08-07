Malawi: Blantyre Race Competition Set September 7 - MNCS Calls for Partnership

The Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) says the much awaited and exciting Blantyre 42.19km Race competition will also for the first time include 10 and 5 kilometers will take place on September 7 2024 under the theme, 'Pace Up'.

MNCS Director of Planning Marketing and Infrastructure Development, Limbani Matola made the announcement in Blantyre during a media briefing where the Council was providing an update concerning this year's event which among other things included, the rules and regulations, distance as well as the registration process just to mention a few.

During the meeting, Matola disclosed that to ensure the event which was introduced in 2018 accommodate everyone and become more exciting, it will be open to all professional athletes, amateurs as well as those who wish to participate for career, fun and fitness purposes and that corporates will be allowed to participate as a team.

He said the race provides perfect opportunity to unwind, socialize, network and enjoy whilst keeping fit hence decided to introduce two more races of 5km and 10km and aerobics as part of guaranteeing more fun.

"We want to make this year's event unique and remarkable, this is why we have also included in the package kids' activities such jumping castles, suck race, egg race, tug of war and many more just to ensure we promote the health life style through exercises which will be spiced up by music," said Matola.

According to Matola, participants for the 42.19km race will be paying a registration fee of K20 000 while the 10km athletes will pay K15 000 whereas for the 5km race the registration is at K10 000 and that all the proceeds from registration will be donated to a maternity ward at any government hospital in Blantyre which will be part of Mother's Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, Matola has called on well-wishers to partner the Blantyre Race competition which he said it offers a unique opportunity for brands to engage and interact with their clients and community.

"Through Blantyre Race brands will positively impact health, wellness, and unity in the process gain escalated brand visibility and exposure through media coverage on both traditional and digital spaces, as such corporates are welcome to partner is by picking a sponsorship category of their choice or indeed contributing through value-in-kind on budget line," explained Matola.

Blantyre Race Head of Technical, Evance Chiphwanya said they are geared to ensure that everything should be perfect during the event.

He said all the participating athletes will be given opportunity to familiarize the route before the actual day of the event in order to avoid cheating and excuses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The prize money for the three categories are as follows:

42.195KM RACE (Both Male and Female)

1. MK1,500,000.00

2. MK1,000,000.00

3. MK750,000.00

10KM RACE (Both Male and Female)

1. MK750,000.00

2. MK500,000.00

3. MK250,000.00

5KM RACE (Both Male and Female)

1. MK375,000.00

2. MK250,000.00

3. MK125,000.00