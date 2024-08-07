Zimbabwe: Football Community Mourns Ex-Mighty Warriors Team Manager Basera

The football community has been plunged into mourning following the untimely death of former Zimbabwe senior women's football side, Mighty Warriors' team manager, Tafadzwa Basera.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) announced the death of one of the country's rare breed of young female sports administrators.

"It is with profound sadness that the ZIFA joins Zimbabwe's football family in mourning the passing of Tafadzwa Basera, former team manager of the Mighty Warriors and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Harare City FC.

"She was a stalwart in Zimbabwean football, whose unwavering dedication and passion significantly contributed to the growth and development of the sport.

"Her tenure as CEO of Harare City FC was marked by exemplary leadership and a steadfast commitment to excellence. Her role as the team manager of the Mighty Warriors further showcased her managerial acumen and her love for the game - the football community has lost a fervent advocate and an inspirational figure.

"During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Tafadzwa's family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. We stand in solidarity with them, offering our deepest condolences and support. May her soul rest in eternal peace," said ZIFA in a statement.

In a condolence message, Karoi United FC said Basera will be sorely missed for helping the Mashonaland West outfit to professionalize itself.

"Karoi United FC executive, technical team, players and supporters extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Basera family, relatives, friends and the entire football community on the untimely passing of Tafadzwa Basera, former CEO of Harare City FC and team manager for the Zimbabwe Mighty Warriors.

"Tafadzwa's pivotal role as the panel chairperson during the selection and training of the current Karoi United FC executive was invaluable. Her profound knowledge of football made a lasting impact on Karoi United FC.

"She will be fondly remembered for her mentorship and friendship to many in the football world. We are deeply saddened by this loss," reads the team's statement.

Posting on his social media, Karoi United FC official, Hastings Makunda noted that football is poorer without the late Basera.

"I had the privilege of inviting Tafadzwa and other football administrators to participate in the interviews and induction of the new Karoi United FC executive.

"I also had the pleasure of interacting with Tafadzwa during her tenure at Harare City FC and as a Northern Region Soccer League Assembly member. Her contributions were invaluable and her eloquence and energy left a lasting impression on us all.

"The football community has lost a young and exceptional football administrator. Her passing is a great loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to her family, her son Josh, friends and colleagues. May her dear soul rest in peace," said Makunda.

A graduate of the prestigious Advanced Diploma in Management of Olympic Sport Organisations from Olympic Solidarity, Basera was a versatile football administrator par excellence. She studied for a degree in Sports Management.