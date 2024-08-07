Zimbabwe: Research Council Urged to Drive Industrialisation

The Research Council of Zimbabwe (RCZ) must come up with strategies to spur research-driven industrialisation, Mrs Marcia Nyanda, Permanent Secretary in Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga's office has said.

In a speech read on her behalf at the RCZ's seventh annual general meeting by Lieutenant Colonel Altar Nyahunda, Director in VP Chiwenga's office, Mrs Nyanda said research, science, technology and innovation are the drivers of rapid industrialisation.

She said this will help Zimbabwe attain an upper middle income economy by 2030.

"The people of Zimbabwe desire the RCZ to effectively regulate the research ecosystem in a manner that fosters industrialisation and economic development through research and innovation," she said.

"The country's research priorities should leverage on our national heritage to spur rapid industrialisation and modernisation of our economy. We must build sustainable research value chains and harness these opportunities for wealth creation."

Zimbabwe's Education 5.0 policy is based on teaching, research, community service, innovation and industrialisation.

"The Second Republic considers research as a cornerstone to modernise and industrialise the country with the ultimate goal of attaining a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by 2030," Mrs Nyanda said.

Speaking at the same event, RCZ chairman, Professor Zororo Muranda said they are pushing for the amendment of the Research Act to meet contemporary demands of the dynamic research landscape.

He said at present, the research environment in the country is not integrated.

The RCZ's mandate is to promote, direct, supervise and coordinate research in Zimbabwe.

The council has collaborated with both local and international organisations to promote impactful research and innovation that addresses national challenges and helps the country to attain its National Development Strategy 1 goals.