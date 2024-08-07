Somalia's Cabinet Pledges Support for Lido Beach Blast Victims

7 August 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a significant move towards aiding those affected by the tragic Lido Beach explosion, the Cabinet of Ministers of Somalia has announced a substantial financial relief package.

The government has committed to disbursing half a million dollars to support the victims who sustained injuries during the brutal attack that claimed innocent lives.

Prime Minister of Somalia has shown his solidarity with the victims by voluntarily cutting his salary for the current month, with the funds being redirected towards the relief efforts.

In addition, all members of the Council of Ministers have also agreed to a salary reduction, contributing a portion of their earnings to the cause.

The decision reflects the government's commitment to prioritizing the welfare of its citizens in the aftermath of the devastating incident.

These funds are aimed at providing much-needed support for medical treatments, rehabilitation, and the overall reconstruction of the lives of the people who have suffered due to this horrific event.

Moreover, the government has also emphasized its commitment to enhancing security measures to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure the safety of its citizens.

This comprehensive approach underscores the government's dedication to not only responding to immediate needs but also to building a safer and more secure environment for all Somalis.

As the nation grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy, the government's swift and compassionate response serves as a beacon of hope and resilience, signaling a united front against violence and a commitment to the well-being of its people.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.