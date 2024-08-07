Somalia's Cabinet Pledges Support for Lido Beach Blast Victims

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a significant move towards aiding those affected by the tragic Lido Beach explosion, the Cabinet of Ministers of Somalia has announced a substantial financial relief package.

The government has committed to disbursing half a million dollars to support the victims who sustained injuries during the brutal attack that claimed innocent lives.

Prime Minister of Somalia has shown his solidarity with the victims by voluntarily cutting his salary for the current month, with the funds being redirected towards the relief efforts.

In addition, all members of the Council of Ministers have also agreed to a salary reduction, contributing a portion of their earnings to the cause.

The decision reflects the government's commitment to prioritizing the welfare of its citizens in the aftermath of the devastating incident.

These funds are aimed at providing much-needed support for medical treatments, rehabilitation, and the overall reconstruction of the lives of the people who have suffered due to this horrific event.

Moreover, the government has also emphasized its commitment to enhancing security measures to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure the safety of its citizens.

This comprehensive approach underscores the government's dedication to not only responding to immediate needs but also to building a safer and more secure environment for all Somalis.

As the nation grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy, the government's swift and compassionate response serves as a beacon of hope and resilience, signaling a united front against violence and a commitment to the well-being of its people.