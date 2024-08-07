Somalia: Somali Cabinet Appoints 12 Ambassadors and 2 Consuls General in Historic Move

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Council of Ministers of the Federal Government of Somalia convened an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday night in Mogadishu, chaired by the Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre.

The primary agenda was the appointment of new diplomatic representatives, which was unanimously approved by the cabinet.

In a significant move to strengthen Somalia's international relations, the Council of Ministers has designated 12 Ambassadors and appointed 2 Consuls General. This strategic decision aims to enhance diplomatic ties and promote Somalia's interests on the global stage.

The newly appointed Ambassadors are as follows:

1. Ibrahim Omar Shegow

2. Sheikhnur Mohamed Hassan

3. Jama Hassan Khalifa

4. Dr. Abdulkhadir A. Hashi

5. Fardowsa Mohamed Qanyare

6. Faisal Ahmed Salad

7. Abib Musa Farah

8. Dr. Hodan Osman Abdi

9. Ilyas Ali Hassan

10. Dr. Sakhawadin Mustaf Mohamed

11. Mohamed Abukar Zubeer

12. Abdinur Dahir Fidow

Additionally, the Council of Ministers appointed:

1. Abdiweli Hirsi Abdulle (Indhaguran) as Consul General

2. Abdikarin Ahmed Mohamed as Consul General

These appointments signify the Federal Government of Somalia's commitment to fostering international cooperation and promoting the nation's interests abroad.

The newly appointed Ambassadors and Consuls General are expected to play a crucial role in strengthening diplomatic ties and advancing Somalia's foreign policy objectives.