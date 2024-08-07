Rwanda: Climate-Resilient Assets Improve Food Security in Rutsiro

Farmers in Rutsiro District are witnessing high agricultural productivity following the construction of terraces and restoration of marshlands as climate-resilient assets aligned with improving food security and easing the effects of climate shocks.

Climate shocks are deviations from normal environmental patterns in the form of droughts, floods, heat waves, or other extreme events exacerbated by climate change. Rutsiro is one of the districts that frequently grapple with severe effects of climate change. Landslides and heavy rains are some of the main challenges faced by small-scale farmers, as they are impediments to farming in the hilly district.

In Ruhango Sector, about 720 vulnerable families were given 52 hectares of Bitenga marshland which increased potato production from seven to 32 tons per hectare after its restoration.

Infrastructure associated with building climate resilience contributed to improving the local livelihoods as Emmanuel Semajeri, a farmer in the area, said. Semajeri said they were trained on how to use fertilizers and improved seeds following the restoration of Bitenga marshland, which helped increase Irish potato yields.

"We used to be severely affected by heavy rains and dry seasons but with climate-resilient assets, agriculture has improved significantly," he said.

Jean-Claude Musabyimana, the Minister of Local Government, said climate-resilient infrastructures are one of the key factors that contribute to the country's National Strategy for Sustainable Graduation for "it's a good foundation and good start for farmers to practice smart agriculture and farming for self-development."

"Prevention of erosion and rainwater harvesting are critical activities," he stated.

Under the strategy which was launched in November 2022, graduation is defined as a situation whereby previously poor households increase their productivity and resilience to the extent that their consumption permanently remains over and above the official poverty line. Sustainable graduation is achieved where a household moves from below the poverty line to a position above the poverty line, and stay there permanently.

Rutsiro District aims to construct an additional 200 hectares of radical terraces and 500 hectares of progressive terraces within by 2025.

Figures by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) show that 503,360 households (97 percent) in Western Province are engaged in agriculture; crop production or animal husbandry.