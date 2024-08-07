South Africa: Cosatu Gauteng Condemns Criminal Conduct At Matshediso Primary School

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in Gauteng has learned with dismay of the incident at Matshediso Primary school in Katlehong, where two young learners were forcibly taken by their grandfather, Pastor Paseka 'Panga-man' Mboro Motsoeneng and his cronies as seen in the video that went viral on the social media platforms.

COSATU Gauteng condemns this reckless and brainless act by those who brazenly stormed a primary school armed with pangas and a rifle, as well as displayed violent behaviour that left the learners and educators petrified, helpless and traumatised.

Mboro, is notorious for being a pastor who has failed dismally to behave in accordance with the prescripts of his alleged profession and status. His actions have betrayed the trust the schoolchildren and community at large might have had in him as pastor.

COSATU in Gauteng calls upon all the stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice prevails, and that children are always protected and safe at their respective learning institutions.