Kenya: Ruku-Sponsored Bill On Regulation of Protests Tabled for Reading

7 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Assembly and Demonstration Bill has been formally introduced in the National Assembly signalling steps towards firming up regulations on the conduct of protests.

The Bill, sponsored by Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku, seeks to provide a legal framework for the regulation of assemblies and demonstrations as outlined in Article 37 of the Constitution.

Article 37 provides for the right of any person to assembly, demonstration, picketing and petition.

The Bill provides that a person intending to hold an assembly or demonstration shall notify the regulating officer within 3 day and 14 days prior, reinforcing a similar porvision in the Public Order Act.

The Bill, tabled for First Reading, further specifies the prohibitions during an assembly or demonstration and imposes liability for damage on an organisation or person who convenes or takes part in an assembly or demonstration.

The Ruku Bill sets out the powers of the police during an assembly or demonstration.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.