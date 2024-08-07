Botswana: U.S., Botswana Defence Forces Kick Off Exercise Southern Accord 2024

Gaborone, Botswana — Exercise Southern Accord 2024 officially began on August 5, 2025, launching a two-week joint military exercise between U.S. and Botswana forces. The opening ceremony in Gaborone marked the start of a comprehensive training operation aimed at enhancing bilateral military cooperation and readiness.

GABORONE, Botswana -- Exercise Southern Accord 2024 officially began on August 5, 2025, launching a two-week joint military exercise between U.S. and Botswana forces. The opening ceremony in Gaborone marked the start of a comprehensive training operation aimed at enhancing bilateral military cooperation and readiness.

Sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), Southern Accord is a joint bi-annual exercise that unites U.S. Army and Air Force personnel with their Botswana Defence Force (BDF) counterparts. The exercise focuses on conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, peacekeeping missions and aeromedical evacuations, all while enhancing multinational military capabilities and interoperability.

At the opening ceremony, U.S. Army Col. Mark Whiteman, senior defense official and defense attaché with U.S. Embassy Gaborone, underscored the importance of the exercise and the enduring partnership between the two nations.

"We're very excited to join together with our partners here in Botswana," said Whiteman. "From academics courses to the field training exercise, to real-world humanitarian aid, this year's exercise provides an unparalleled opportunity to increase our joint readiness."

The North Carolina National Guard, which has maintained a State Partnership Program with the BDF since 2008, plays a key role in the exercise. This long-standing relationship has facilitated numerous exchanges of military best practices, deepening the collaboration between the two forces. Their involvement in Southern Accord demonstrates the shared commitment of the U.S. and Botswana to collective defense efforts.

BDF Maj. Gen. Joseph Eno Seelo, deputy commander of the BDF, highlighted the exercise's role in reinforcing the U.S.-Botswana military relationship.

"It is my fervent belief that this exercise will serve as a platform where, as partners, we will have the opportunity to engage on issues of common interest in the theater of operations and throughout the broader national security environment," Seelo stated. "We also have a view to explore other potential areas of cooperation that will further enhance our mutual relationship."

Southern Accord is being conducted across three locations in Botswana, providing participants with varied training environments and scenarios. The exercise includes operations designed to test and improve the interoperability of U.S. and BDF forces, with a focus on humanitarian assistance, disaster response and peacekeeping missions--all critical to regional stability and security.

Additionally, the exercise serves as a platform for advancing gender integration and supporting women, peace and security (WPS) initiatives. The BDF, in collaboration with SETAF-AF, has implemented a 5-year WPS strategy led by its Gender Integration Office, established in September 2023. This initiative highlights the commitment of both nations to fostering inclusivity and empowering women in the military.

"I encourage each one of the participants to engage in an open, mature and truly candid way," said Seelo during his opening ceremony address. "For you to be a better soldier tomorrow, ready to deploy around the world to defend peace and security, including violent acts against humanity."

To this end, U.S. and Botswana forces will engage in rigorous training, exchanging knowledge and expertise to enhance their operational effectiveness. The exercise is set to conclude on August 15, 2025, with a closing ceremony celebrating the accomplishments and the strengthened partnership between the two nations.

"The world in which we live, with problems and security challenges that cross borders and continents, requires us to be prepared," concluded Whiteman. "Working with our partners is how we will succeed in tackling these challenges, while safeguarding the people we serve."

About SETAF-AF SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe.