South Africa: DA Welcomes City of Tshwane's New Anti-Corruption Online Procurement Portal

The DA welcomes the City of Tshwane's recent launch of the new e-Commence and Procurement (e-CP) portal. This initiative marks a significant step forward in our shared bid to eradicate corruption and ensure transparency in government operations.

The e-CP portal keeps a complete record of all activities and automatically handles tasks like checking supplier information and managing low-cost purchases.

For too long, citizens have witnessed the negative impact of corruption and inefficiency within government systems. The time for empty promises and defending failure and corruption is over. The DA has always maintained a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and will continue to uphold this as we work towards a more transparent and accountable government.

We are encouraged that, within the context of the national unity government, we can begin to tackle corruption at all levels of governance. This portal, with its robust security and audit tracking features, represents an important tool in this fight. It will help ensure that public funds are spent wisely and efficiently, providing better services to the residents of Tshwane.

The DA commends Mayor Cilliers Brink and the City of Tshwane for taking decisive action to strengthen its supply chain management processes and for prioritising the fight against fraud and corruption. We support this move and remain committed to championing initiatives that promote good governance and deliver quality services to all South Africans.

The DA looks forward to seeing the positive impact of the e-CP portal and encourages all involved to remain vigilant in the fight against corruption.