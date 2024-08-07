Kenya: Kuccps CEO Summoned for Failing to Make University, College Placements Public

Nairobi — The Commission of Administrative Justice has summoned the Kenya Universities and College Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) CEO for failing to make public universities and colleges placement results proactively.

In a letter dated 6th August, which was directed to the KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Agnes Mercy Wahome, the Director of Access to Information, Viola Ochola, urged Wahome to show up in a meeting at the Commission's office.

Wahome will be expected to appear in the commission's office in Westlands Nairobi on 20th August at 10:00 AM.

According to the director, the meeting will be paramount in understanding and resolving the issue amicably.

"Having carefully considered the application for review by the applicant under section 14(1)(a), ATI Act, the commission hereby invites you for a meeting at the commission's offices located in West End Towers, 2ndFloor, Waiyaki way Westlands in Nairobi on the 20th day of August 2024 at 10:00 AM to further understand and resolve this matter amicably," she stated.

According to Ochola, the summon was in accordance with Section 14(1)(a), ATI, which states that "A request for access to information may be made in Form ATI 1 set out in the First Schedule or any other manner, including through physical address of the office, postal address, website, official email address or an information holder's official social media account."