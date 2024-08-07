Malawi: MCP Approves Lawyer Kadzipatike to Contest As Legal Advisor - 'I Am Ready, and I Will Win.'

Youthful and successful lawyer George Kadzipatika says his approval by MCP management committee to contest as Director of Legal Affairs in the party is a strong testament of his years of being active service to the party and that, during the elective conference starting tomorrow, he will win and provide the best legal services to the party.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nyasatimes on the eve of the convention, Kadzipatike--who has been serving MCP at at Area level since his childchood in the early 1990s--says he has been a member of MCP from the time he was born, having been born to loyal MCP parents who came from Dumbo and Chisinga villages under Senior Chief Dzoole in Dowa.

"It is because I love this party that I have decided to offer my legal services to it for free, although I remain a private Legal Practitioner providing my services to the general public at a fee. In brief, I would like to be Legal Advisor for MCP for the love of the party," he said.

He added that if elected as Legal Advisor for the party, he will ensure that he works diligently for the party.

"I will make sure that the party is accorded the best legal advice, legal representation and legal protection. I will work with other lawyers in the party, both senior and junior to me, to form the best legal team that will sufficiently provide legal services to this largest party in the country," he said.

He added that, as director of the Legal Department of MCP, he will regard the party as one of his most important corporate clients.

"I have undertaken to use my own resources such as my legal staff at Jivason and Company, my vehicles, fuel, stationery etc to represent and defend the party in courts and other fora. I will just continue," he said.

Kadzipatike, who is a graduate of law from Chancellor College [Now University of Malawi], says he is MCP by birth as his family in Dowa is MCP blood and has never belonged to any other party than MCP.

"It would be an abomination in my family back home if I associated with DPP or UTM or any other party. They would conclude without doubt that I have been bewitched in the cities where I work, and my family would, in that case, go fetch a witch doctor to exorcise me. It is because of this love for the party that I have been able to silently make donations to it even when the party was in opposition, without expecting any benefits in return. This is the party that I would not abandon even when it went back to opposition," he said.

Besides contesting for Director of Legal Advisor, Kadzipatike added that he is also a shadow MP for ⁠Dowa Kasangadzi Constituency. He underlines that he is better candidate for the position because, having been raised in the same village set-up with my people before I left the village for Chancellor College for my studies, he is fully aware of the challenges that they face, and as such, he is best placed to address those challenges through legislation and provision of oversight on government agencies and departments.

"Further, I'm highly knowledgeable about legislation, governance, rule of law and development, having studied law at undergraduate and postgraduate levels and having been in continuous practice of the law for 15 years. Such knowledge will be used to the benefit not only of my constituents but also Malawians at large. What further differentiates me from the other candidates is the fact that since early 2022 when I declared to contest for Member of Parliament in 2025, I have used my own resources to contribute to development of my Constituency," he said.

Among others, Kadzipatike, from 2022 to August, 2023, he constructed a nearly 200-metre bridge across a swampy area which gets flooded and which used to become impassable during rainy seasons along Kasangadzi River close to Kawere Primary School which costed him over MK120 million.

"This is one of the most important bridges in our Constituency and I have no regrets because I use the same bridge whenever going to my village. Further, I have assisted in construction and maintenance of several other bridges and in maintenance of several schools in the Constituency. I have also provided my constituents with free transport; there is a vehicle and a driver I employed for my constituents and is available 24/7, to assist them in times of need. Furthermore, I am fully involved in the running of party affairs at Area and Constituency levels," he said.