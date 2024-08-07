Nairobi — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will now face off with three candidates for the Africa Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Position.

Raila, who is Kenya's Candidate, will face off Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf as well as Anil Kumarsingh Gayan from Mauritius and Richard Randriamandrato from Madagascar.

The race narrowed to four candidates after after Somalia and Seychelles pulled out their candidates on the August 6 deadline.

The Africa Union Commission has also recieved applications for Deputy Chairperson.

"Candidates for Deputy Chairperson are Hanan Morsy from Egypt, Latifa Akharbach from Morocco, Mohamed Ahmed Fathi Edrees from Egypt, and Najat Hajjaji from Libya," read the statement.

Kenya is seeking to take the AUC Chairperson slot from Chad with Odinga eying to suceed Moussa Faki Mahamat following the government's endorsement.

The AU Commission elections will take place in February 2025 during the African Union Summit.

The Chairperson of the Commission is elected by the Assembly for a four-year term, renewable once.

The AU will apply the principle of inter-regional rotation in the election, giving a chance to fourteen States in the Eastern bloc to produce the Commission Chairperson.

AUC comprises a Chairperson, a Deputy Chairperson, and six Commissioners. AU adopted the structure in 2021 following institutional reforms in November 2018.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts