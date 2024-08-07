Somalia: Somali Police Special Unit Officers Complete Training At Mogadishu Camp

Mogadishu — Minister of Internal Security Abdullahi Fartag has officially closed the training program for officers of the Somali Police special unit (Haramcad) at the General Kahiye Police Academy in Mogadishu.

The training program, which lasted for several weeks, aimed to enhance the skills and capabilities of the Haramcad officers in various aspects of policing, including counter-terrorism, crowd control, and community policing.

The General Kahiye Police Academy, known for its high-quality training programs, provided the officers with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively carry out their duties and responsibilities in maintaining peace and security in Somalia.

During the closing ceremony, Minister Fartag commended the officers for their dedication and commitment to serving their country. He emphasized the importance of their role in ensuring the safety and security of the Somali people, particularly in the face of ongoing security challenges.

"The Somali Police special unit (Haramcad) plays a critical role in maintaining peace and security in our country. This training program has equipped our officers with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively carry out their duties and responsibilities," said Minister Fartag.

The officers who completed the training program expressed their gratitude to the Ministry of Internal Security and the General Kahiye Police Academy for providing them with the opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge.

They pledged to utilize their training to serve their country and contribute to the maintenance of peace and security in Somalia.

The Somali Police special unit (Haramcad) is expected to play a crucial role in the ongoing efforts to stabilize Somalia and address the security challenges faced by the country.