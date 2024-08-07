Zimbabwe: 'Beef Herd Must Also Contribute to National Milk Output'

6 August 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Elton Manguwo

As the country chases the ambitious target of achieving 150 million litres of milk by 2025, it is prudent to strategically integrate ordinary beef cattle into milk production.

Current records show that the national milk output is 115 million litres.

Zimbabwe Association of Dairy Farmers (ZADF) chief executive officer Mrs Paidamoyo Chadoka made the observation recently saying by cross breeding beef and dairy breeds, they could leverage a new milk-producing potential to significantly increase the overall milk output.

"This approach recognises the value that beef cattle can bring to the dairy production landscape," said Mrs Chadoka.

By tapping into the milk-yielding capacity of traditional beef cows, the dairy sector could diversify and expand the sources of milk thereby complementing the efforts of the specialised dairy herd.

The ZADF initiative underscores its commitment to exploring innovative and wide-ranging strategies to enhance the nation's milk production capacity and improve food and nutrition security.

"Integrating beef cattle into the dairy production system can contribute to the country's goal of achieving greater self-sufficiency in milk supply, as this dual-purpose approach has the potential to boost the country's total milk production and strengthen its position as a regional breadbasket."

The dairy industry has been experiencing significant growth in response to various Government-led initiatives, which addressed plaguing issues such as genetic improvement, disease resilience and feed availability.

"The Government's efforts should now focus on supporting smallholder farmers, investing in modern dairy infrastructure, promoting sustainable farming practices and ensuring an enabling policy environment," said Mrs Chadoka.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.