Zimbabwe: 'Beef Herd Must Also Contribute to National Milk Output'

As the country chases the ambitious target of achieving 150 million litres of milk by 2025, it is prudent to strategically integrate ordinary beef cattle into milk production.

Current records show that the national milk output is 115 million litres.

Zimbabwe Association of Dairy Farmers (ZADF) chief executive officer Mrs Paidamoyo Chadoka made the observation recently saying by cross breeding beef and dairy breeds, they could leverage a new milk-producing potential to significantly increase the overall milk output.

"This approach recognises the value that beef cattle can bring to the dairy production landscape," said Mrs Chadoka.

By tapping into the milk-yielding capacity of traditional beef cows, the dairy sector could diversify and expand the sources of milk thereby complementing the efforts of the specialised dairy herd.

The ZADF initiative underscores its commitment to exploring innovative and wide-ranging strategies to enhance the nation's milk production capacity and improve food and nutrition security.

"Integrating beef cattle into the dairy production system can contribute to the country's goal of achieving greater self-sufficiency in milk supply, as this dual-purpose approach has the potential to boost the country's total milk production and strengthen its position as a regional breadbasket."

The dairy industry has been experiencing significant growth in response to various Government-led initiatives, which addressed plaguing issues such as genetic improvement, disease resilience and feed availability.

"The Government's efforts should now focus on supporting smallholder farmers, investing in modern dairy infrastructure, promoting sustainable farming practices and ensuring an enabling policy environment," said Mrs Chadoka.