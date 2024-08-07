Zimbabwe: U.S.$48m Deka Pipeline Commissioned

The US$48,1 million, 42km Deka water pipeline, which will supply water to Hwange Power Station from the Zambezi River, was commissioned yesterday as the Second Republic continues to implement a raft of strategies aimed at reducing the country's energy deficit.

Hwange Power Station, the country's largest coal-fired power plant, draws raw water for electricity generation and cooling from the Zambezi River.

Exim Bank of India funded the project through a US$48,1 million credit line to ensure the extended Hwange Power Station, Units 7 and 8, have adequate water for boilers and cooling, with an extra supply for the local Deka community.

The Deka Upgrade Project started on October 1, 2021, with President Mnangagwa officiating at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the pipeline in March 2022.

The 962mm pipeline runs parallel to the existing one used by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) for water supply to the power station and Hwange community, with three offtakes along the way.

The Indian Government, the financing contractor for the project that connects the power station to the Deka High Lift Pump Station on the Zambezi River, handed over the completed project to the Government through the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) in Hwange yesterday.

Indian Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, Shri Puneet Kundal led an Indian delegation that included the Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Vijay Khanduja.

Speaking at the handover and commissioning ceremony, Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo said Zimbabwe is facing a power deficit of about 600MW largely because of rising demand and climate change-induced drought.

He bemoaned continued vandalism of electricity infrastructure which has risen to a cumulative US$18 million since 2016.

"I am honoured to officiate at this landmark official handover ceremony for the Deka upgradation project that is directly linked towards enhancing the electricity generating infrastructure in Zimbabwe. The project is in support of the national vision of infrastructure development, to see Zimbabwe achieve an empowered upper middle-income society," said Minister Moyo.

"The Deka upgrading project is contributing towards the generation of 600MW more power at Hwange Power Station through the Unit 7 and 8 Expansion Project.

"This project was implemented at a cost of US$48,1 million having been availed through cooperation between the Governments of Zimbabwe and India via the Indian Exim Bank."

Minister Moyo paid tribute to the Indiat for extending support for the project, saying without it, power generation at Hwange Power Station would not have been possible.