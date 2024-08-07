Zimbabwe: ZDF Launches Community Week

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces' (ZDF) participation in development initiatives demonstrates its support for the attainment of national aspirations, the Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, has said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri made the remarks, while officially launching the 2024 Zimbabwe Defence Forces Community Assistance Week at Kuwadzana 2 High School in Harare.

During this week, the Ministry of Defence hands over projects that are constructed in collaboration with other stakeholders and communities.

She handed over a state-of-the-art two story administration block, valued at US$1 million, which was constructed through a collaboration between the ZDF, the school and the community, through the Defence Forces social constitutional responsibilities of aiding civil communities during peacetime.

The administration block is this year's star project.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the partnership between the ZDF and communities is testimony of Government's commitment to the national vision underpinned by National Development Strategy 1.

"As we all know, His Excellency's Vision 2030 agenda is focused on transforming Zimbabwe into an empowered and prosperous upper-middle-income economy, leaving no one and no community behind. The ZDF Community Assistance achievements serve as yet another reminder that when motivated by a shared purpose and vision, Zimbabweans are capable of mobilising resources to better their communities.

"This initiative has shown us what communities, organisations, and individuals can do when they work together in harmony. Every one of us has a role to play in the development of Zimbabwe," she said.

"It is therefore incumbent upon us all to support this noble vision by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa which is aimed at attaining high standards of living for all Zimbabweans.

"Apart from our constitutional mandate of ensuring peace and security, the main ingredients for economic development to prosper, the community projects are part of the Ministry's contributions to the national vision."

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said it was pleasing to note that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Community Assistance Programme is growing from strength to strength.

At its inception, she said, the programme focused more on short-term projects, such as general cleaning in public spaces and repairs and refurbishing of public buildings and institutions, including hospitals and schools, but the magnitude has grown.

"The magnitude and scope of projects have shifted dramatically over time as demand for public facilities surge in response to population growth and the development of new settlements. Today, the majority of our projects involve extensive construction and rehabilitation work," the Minister said.

The construction and development of schools, she said, will remain essential as the Government endeavours to provide a conducive learning environment in schools capable of ensuring a knowledge-based economy.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for Harare Metropolitan province, Charles Tawengwa, said education was key to the attainment of Vision 2030 hence the need to invest in educational infrastructure.

Commander Presidential Guard Brigade, Brigadier-General Fidelis Mhonda, whose Engineer Squadron provided the skilled artisans who built the block, said the ZDF will remain open to community assistance whenever called upon.

"As an organisation, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces has a mandate not only to provide security to the nation but also to provide assistance to civil communities, together we can build our nation," he said.

The ZDF will throughout this week hand over various completed projects to communities throughout the country.