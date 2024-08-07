Zimbabwe: Record Tobacco Hectarage Beckons

Following a notable 21 percent increase in tobacco seed sales and forecasts of La Nina weather for the upcoming season, expectations for a record shattering hectarage and output are running high.

Statistics from Kutsaga Research show that farmers had bought 1 005 184 grammes of seed with potential to cover 201 036 hectares by August 1. Last year, 831 000 grammes with the capacity to do 164 200 hectares had been sold during the corresponding period.

Kutsaga has also established and sold seedlings that can cover 169 hectares. This is meant for those farmers who might not have the expertise or time to make their own seedbeds.

Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association (ZTGA) chairman, Mr George Seremwe said the situation on the ground was very encouraging and prospects of eclipsing the largest ever tobacco hectarage of 146 000 in 2019 and the highest output of 296 million kilogrammes in 2023 were high.

"Potentially, this could be a record-breaking year encouraged by last season's good prices and the absence of alternative crops paying better than the golden leaf.

"All stakeholders supporting farmers with inputs or financially must hasten to do it on time if we are to achieve this dream," said Mr Seremwe.

He appealed to contractors to ensure that they honour their contracts fully so that farmers realise the true potential yield per hectare.

In recent seasons some farmers have complained that contractors were not giving them complete packages on time with the majority not getting working capital yet the latter expected them to deliver every bit of the crop for sale.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Added Mr Seremwe: "Availing adequate inputs on time allows farmers to avoid short cuts but follow proper agronomic practices to get the expected 4,5 tonnes per hectare yield potential. It is quite promising and growers are geared for the coming season with land preparation for both irrigated dryland crop on-going."

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust (TFUT) vice president, Mr Edward Dune concurred saying seed sales were a reliable index for making accurate hectarage estimations. "Given the tobacco pricing matrix over the years, coupled with the positive effects of the forecast La Nina weather, farmers will have no choice but do anything possible to get good quality leaf that will fetch high prices.

"Farmers are therefore advised to avoid short cuts when it comes to good agronomic practices that guarantee good leaf quality in order to fetch competitive prices and allow farmers to break even," said Mr Dune.

Most contractors have already started supplying inputs to farmers while the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has always ensured that contractors fulfil their obligations as dictated by the compliance administration framework with those caught offside facing the full wrath of the law, observed Mr Dune.

He called on farmers, contractors and merchants to find each other along the value chain for a win-win situation.