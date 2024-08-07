Zimbabwe: Mashaya Shines At Imac English Open Tourney

Shihan Wilfred Mashaya, the reigning Kobudo World Champion, dominated the International Martial Arts Corporation (IMAC) English Open Tournament held at the York Leisure Centre in England on Sunday, clinching four gold medals and one silver.

Competing in five categories, Mashaya, fondly known as the "Zim Ninja", took home gold medals in the Black Belt Traditional Weapon, Black Belt Freestyle Weapon, Black Belt Creative Weapons, and Mixed Weapon Category divisions.

Mashaya's silver medal came in the Advanced Musical Weapons category.

Mashaya holds multiple black belts in disciplines such as Kyokushin, Bujinkan Ninjutsu, and Self-Defence.

The tournament brought together top martial artists from around the world, including England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Zimbabwe, India, Nepal, Morocco, and the USA.

Mashaya's victory was a significant milestone in his preparation for the upcoming martial arts World Championships in October in Germany.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports, Mashaya expressed his joy. He pledged to train more people for them to be able to emulate his feat.

"I am happy that I managed to raise Zimbabwe's flag high. It's satisfying that I came and managed to earn the fruits of my hard work and I am taking medals back home.

"I am looking forward to continuing training youngsters back home, including the adults too for them to replicate my achievement such that the sport will keep on thriving in our country.

"We are now shifting focus to the world championship that is going to be held in Germany in October. In the fact that we secured the championship, we would like to take several children and adults as well," he said.

In recognition of his exceptional skills and achievements, the IMAC organizers appointed Mashaya as the representative of the Martial Arts Body in Zimbabwe, presenting him with a certificate of appointment.

Mashaya is a Multi Award Winning Martial Artist and Hall of Famer. Former Zimbabwe Sports-Person of the Year (2018), First Zimbabwean Regional Sportsman of the Year, and First African Kobudo World Champion.