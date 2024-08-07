Zimbabwe: Manondo Sets Pace in Golden Boot Race

Senior Sports Reporter

Caps United forward William Manondo became the first player to reach double figures in this year's Golden Boot race after scoring his 10th goal at the weekend.

The 2022 Golden Boot winner was on target in the last two matches to get an edge over his nearest rivals in the Castle Lager Premiership scoring charts.

Manondo's header at the near post against FC Platinum made the difference at Rufaro on Sunday as CAPS United stunned log leaders FC Platinum 1-0. The victory was big for Makepekepe who had last beaten their opponents in 2017.

Before the FC Platinum game, Manondo and two other players -- Tymon Machope and Khama Billiat -- were tied on nine goals.

Simba Bhora forward Machope had joined the duo at the apex after scoring his ninth goal this season for the Shamva side when they edged Yadah 1-0 at Wadzanayi on Saturday.

But Billiat, who was recently crowned the Player of the Month for July following a run of excellent form, was effectively shut out by the Simba Bhora defenders in that match.

However, judging by his form the former Zimbabwe international, who bagged three goals last month, could be poised to go all the way in the race.

Machope remains a dark horse in this marathon. His Simba Bhora have been dominant, especially at their Wadzanayi fortress where they are yet to lose a match this season.

Manondo's form is reminding his competitors of his exploits two years ago when he grabbed 17 goals to win the Golden Boot. He was excited by his 10th goal at the weekend.

"I am happy and proud to reach the double figures but the most important thing for me is the team. If I play and score and the team wins, it means a lot to me.

"Obviously as an individual, I have personal targets but in everything, the team comes first. My job as a striker is to score goals and if I do that then it means I am doing what I am employed to do.

"Above all, I give credit and respect to my coach Lloyd Chitembwe, and my teammates because everything that we do we do as a team. We play as a team, and we help one another achieve our goals.

"For me to score goals it's because of them and my coach who always has trust and confidence in playing me," said Manondo.

The target now is to aim to better his 2022 feat after recovering from a subdued campaign last year.

"I can surpass 17 goals but in football, it's not easy. It all needs us to continue working hard and maintaining focus. It is also about teamwork, like I said earlier.

"So, I am not promising that I will score 17 goals, but the aim is to do even better than that. It just needs focus," said Manondo.

Ironically, the CAPS United forward has had a decent scoring form even when his team has been going through a bad season.

The Green Machine have been struggling to keep their position in the top half of the log standings this season and it seems Manondo is refusing to have his class buried under Makepekepe's woes.

So poor has been the Green Machine forwards that the only other notable goal scorer is defender Hastings Chapusha, who has hit the back of the nets four times despite being a centre-back.

Although CAPS United have overall been poor in front of goal, coach Chitembwe has acknowledged Manondo's efforts after the striker scored 10 of their 23 goals in 22 rounds of play.

"I am happy for him," said Chitembwe.

"That's Manondo for you; a natural goal scorer. As a team we are happy."

It is awkward, though, that the league's top scorer is playing for a team that has just moved three places up into ninth position on the log standings following the win on Sunday.