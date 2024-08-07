Zimbabwe: 457 Graduate From Nursing School

A total of 457 health professionals graduated last week at Marondera School of Nursing.

The cohort of graduates included rehabilitation technicians, midwives and registered general nurses. Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora challenged graduates to always remember the importance of being compassionate in a speech read on his behalf.

Chief director of policy planning, monitoring and evaluation in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Steven Banda, read the speech on behalf of the Dr Mombeshora.

"As you begin your career, remember the importance of being compassionate; be the comforting cadres whom the patients need in their most vulnerable moments. Furthermore, collaborate with your colleagues to provide exceptional comprehensive care to clients.

"I challenge the graduates to revitalise the primary health care and ensure that individuals, families and communities are well informed about their health issues to make informed decisions about their health.

"There are excellent role models you are joining in the nursing, midwifery and rehabilitation professions that will mentor you to take care of the patient's physical, emotional, psychosocial and spiritual needs adequately.

"I urge you to continue to work hard and improve your professional qualifications. The sky is the limit, the diploma is just a stepping stone."

Dr Mombeshora said the Government in its efforts to meet the National Development Strategy 1, has a policy to ensure that Zimbabwe becomes a middle-income nation by 2030.

As such, Marondera Provincial Hospital would continue to produce skilled and competent rehabilitation technicians, general nurses and midwives to serve the Zimbabwean populace and improve the quality of care thereby resulting in reduced morbidity and mortality rates, reduced HIV infections among children and adults, reduced TB prevalence, reduced maternity mortality rates, reduced incidents of other communicable diseases such as malaria and diarrhoea, improved client satisfaction and service delivery as well as reduced financial barriers to health.

"To achieve the above deliverables, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has crafted the National Health Strategy 2020-2025 Equity and Quality of Health. Leaving no one and no place behind, it sets out the strategic direction for the health sector over five years."