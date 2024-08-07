Zimbabwe: Charamba, Makarawu Through to Semis

Zimbabwe's sprinters Makanakaishe Charamba and Tapiwanashe Makarawu put up an impressive show in the men's 200m round one heats at the Stade de France last night to sail through to the semi-final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

First on track was Charamba in heat three, and running in lane four. He clocked 20.27 seconds to finish second behind Botswana's Letsile Tebogo, who won the heat in 20.10 seconds.

In the third place was Filippo Tortu of Italy with a time of 20.29 seconds.

"The feeling is great. I mean I didn't get a good lane, but I am not a person who likes making excuses. I am just happy that I was able to survive and advance.

"And I just look forward to a great semi-final and probably make the final. I am just having fun. I don't have large expectations but just to enjoy myself," said Charamba.

Makarawu then took to the track in heat five, and ran in lane three. The Zimbabwe national record holder eased to second position in 20.07 seconds to join his countryman in the semi-final.

Heat five was won by United States' Erriyon Knighton in 19.99 seconds. South Africa's Shaun Maswanganyi was third in 20.20 seconds.

Going into the round one heats yesterday, Makarawu had made it clear he was hoping for a direct qualification into the semi-final and avoid the repechage round.

And he did just that."It was a good race my target was to get the guy who was next to my lane. So, I did that and I knew I was in the race, so the rest of the race was just a walk down. I am impressed by myself and my coach for working on that turn.

"I am super excited about that because running for the repechage tomorrow it was going to drain me. It was going to drain my energy to prepare for the semis. So, I am impressed by my performance today.

"So tomorrow I will spend the day relaxing, recharging, and being ready for the semis," said Makarawu.

Making their Olympic debut at the Stade de France yesterday, the two sprinters proved their mettle having earned their slots at the Olympic Games when running qualifying times during the qualification period.

The first three athletes in each heat progressed to the semi-final scheduled for tomorrow.

The rest will have a second chance to qualify for the semi-final when they compete in the repechage round due to take place this afternoon for the remaining slots.

The World Athletics introduced the repechage round at the Paris Olympics for all individual track events from 200m to 1500m including hurdles events.

In the new repechage format, athletes who do not qualify by place in round one heats will have a second chance to qualify for the semi-finals by participating in repechage heats.

This will replace the former system of athletes advancing through the fastest times in addition to top placings in the first-round heats.

This means every athlete that is competing in events with a repechage round has at least two races at the Olympics.