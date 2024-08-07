Zimbabwe: FC Porto Coaches Hail Local Talent

Sports Reporter

PORTUGUESE coaches who are in the country on a technical development mission, believe more needs to be done to improve the quality of local gaffers.

Pedro Braz and Emanuel Cardoso are technical coordinators for FC Porto Academy of Portugal, and have also been assessing local talent at the institution's local partners in Harare.

The Portuguese side have a direct link with FC Porto Academy in Harare, who are beneficiaries of continuous exchange programmes between the two entities.

And Braz believes this partnership will eventually yield more opportunities for Zimbabwean footballers and coaches in the Portuguese Primera Liga.

But for that to happen, Braz wants the coaches at FC Porto Academy of Harare "to keep improving their levels."

"We are here to develop these kids as well as to also try and help the coaches with our methodology.

"The idea is to see them improve their levels," said Braz.

Former Premier Soccer League player Alvin Ndunduma is the head coach at FC Porto Academy.

Added Braz: "We are here for three weeks but there's is a continuous engagement online with the coaches."

Although Zimbabwe has a number of players scattered across Europe, there is no Zimbabwean in Portugal's top flight league.

It's a situation that Braz thinks might change "if we just keep our feet on the ground."

He said: "There's good talent, the kids here have some good qualities on the ball.

"The boys are good technically and they will keep getting better.

"We just need to work on their tactical awareness and ability to read moments of the game.

"We hope one day we can take some of the boys from FC Porto Academy in Harare to Portugal, but our main thrust is to develop them first and also the coaches."

Added Braz: "I am very happy to be here in Zimbabwe. The dream of course is to see players in Portugal.

"Also to see local coaches at this Academy getting opportunities in Portugal."

Braz hailed the facilities at FC Porto Academy in Harare.

"This Academy had its own ways of operating which we have changed but in terms of facilities they have decent facilities.

"There's enough space, with two pitches for eleven aside football. Of course, you can't compare with Europe but we have enough here," said Braz.

FC Porto Academy also invites football legends to inspire their players.

Recently, former Warriors skipper Peter Ndlovu was in Harare as a guest of the Academy.

Legendary gaffer Sunday Chidzambwa and FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza have also been to FC Porto Academy in Harare.