Zimbabwe: No Joy for Chimombe

There was no joy for Harare businessman Mike Chimombe as his application challenging placement on remand was dismissed yesterday.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje threw out Chimombe's application.

Chimombe is facing fresh charges involving a US$9,2 million emanating from the City of Harare street lights tender.

In his ruling, Mr Mambanje said the State had presented justifiable facts to place him on remand.

"Chimombe argues he is not connected in any way since he is not a shareholder, or directly involved in that company 'but he signed the contract as a witness'.

"The signing culminated in them being given a contract and a part payment," said Mambanje," said Mr Mambanje.

He added that the issue of innocence in the signing of the contract can be dealt with during trial.

"Generally a witness can be blamed unless he or she knowingly conceals important information or facts. If he acted in that manner, then he would face criminal liability. It's easy to infer criminal liability on Chimombe.

The court does not doubt that the State has revealed everything necessary and it has shown how the crime was committed. All the requisites of a remand have been satisfied there are enough facts for Chimombe to be placed on remand," ruled Mr Mambanje.

The matter was postponed to August 22 for routine remand.

Chimombe was jointly accused with Moses Mpofu who allegedly submitted forged documents as Juluka ENNDO Joint Venture company when he made his bid for the tender.