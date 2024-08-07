Zimbabwe: No Joy for Chimombe

6 August 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

There was no joy for Harare businessman Mike Chimombe as his application challenging placement on remand was dismissed yesterday.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje threw out Chimombe's application.

Chimombe is facing fresh charges involving a US$9,2 million emanating from the City of Harare street lights tender.

In his ruling, Mr Mambanje said the State had presented justifiable facts to place him on remand.

"Chimombe argues he is not connected in any way since he is not a shareholder, or directly involved in that company 'but he signed the contract as a witness'.

"The signing culminated in them being given a contract and a part payment," said Mambanje," said Mr Mambanje.

He added that the issue of innocence in the signing of the contract can be dealt with during trial.

"Generally a witness can be blamed unless he or she knowingly conceals important information or facts. If he acted in that manner, then he would face criminal liability. It's easy to infer criminal liability on Chimombe.

The court does not doubt that the State has revealed everything necessary and it has shown how the crime was committed. All the requisites of a remand have been satisfied there are enough facts for Chimombe to be placed on remand," ruled Mr Mambanje.

The matter was postponed to August 22 for routine remand.

Chimombe was jointly accused with Moses Mpofu who allegedly submitted forged documents as Juluka ENNDO Joint Venture company when he made his bid for the tender.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.