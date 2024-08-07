Zimbabwe: Govt Approves 2 406 Farming Joint Ventures

More people have joined the agriculture sector after Government approved 2 406 land Joint Ventures (JVs), as part of efforts to improve production and boost rural industrialisation.

These JVs are on 217 739 hectares.

To date, 756 JVs have been consummated since 2021 when they were formalised.

The Government encouraged people in need of land to enter into JVs with those that have land but not fully using it .

Currently, there is no free land, those on the waiting list will be allocated abandoned farms, underutilised and those that lie idle.

However, the Government has to approve all JVs as a resolution to disputes if they arise.

Statistics indicate that 10 000 diasporans and 270 000 locals are on the waiting list.

A report on 2024/2025 summer cropping season indicates that 598 JVs of 33 145ha in Mashonaland Central were approved.

In Mashonaland East, 401 JVs of 30 095ha were approved.

About 1 018 JVs of 80 667 ha were approved in Mashonaland West.

In Manicaland 112 JVs of 16 737 ha were approved.

In Masvingo 213 JVs of 18 173 ha were approved.

In Midlands 18 JVs of 4 498 ha were approved while in Matabeleland North four ha of 925 ha were approved.

About 42JVs of 33 498 ha in Matabeleland South were also approved.

Recently, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Ministry permanent secretary professor Obert Jiri said joint ventures are critical as they provide a platform for the transfer and harnessing of skills to promote rural industrialisation.

"These joint ventures facilities are practical solutions that we are imploring to enhance partnerships in farming businesses that guarantee productivity.

"Not everyone will get land because there is a huge number that is on the waiting list. So far, no land is available, we urge land seekers to engage in joint ventures and partnerships," he said.

Strategic joint ventures arrangements will enable them to fully utilise land and productivity optimally.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said the Government has a corporate model of farming and those who want to farm can participate in that model.

Indications have shown that many farms that had previously been lying dormant for a long period have positively turned active amid revelations that most joint venture partners are performing above expectation

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Under a refined Statutory Instrument (SI) 38 of 2021, all areas with irrigation infrastructure will be gazetted for purposes of JVs for enhanced production.

The proposed area to be covered is 20 686ha.

The conversion of the "A2 offer letter" to "securitised A2 permit" is ongoing and should motivate farmers for increased production.

The Annual Production and Productivity Returns are now mandatory and are issued in terms of the AMA Act (Chapter 18;24), Section 9 of SI 140 of 2023.

These returns from the policy basis for assessment of issuance of 99year leases, free charge.

Farmers do not have to apply for 99 year leases.

There are various aspects of the land reform programme that require refinement to enhance production, and enhance productivity including attending to the bankability, transferability and valorisation of 99 leases.