Egypt: Protester Sentenced to Three Years in Jail: Mahmoud Hussein

On 26 June 2024, Egypt's Emergency State Security Court (ESSC) sentenced anti-torture protester Mahmoud Hussein, also known as the "T-shirt detainee" to three years in prison for wearing an anti-torture T-shirt. He was arrested following the court verdict and taken into custody to serve the remainder of his sentence after he had already spent two years and 10 months in pretrial detention. He is currently held in the El Marg police station, in Cairo, where detainees are banned from visits by families and lawyers. The Egyptian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Mahmoud Hussein as his detention is solely related to the exercise of his human rights.
View Report in English