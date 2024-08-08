South Africa: Cosatu Joins the Country in Mourning the Passing of Veteran Actress Connie Chiume

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) joins the millions of South Africans, as they mourn the passing of veteran actress Connie Chiume. The news of her departure has sent shock waves and brought sadness to the country and the world. Chiume passed away at Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg yesterday, aged 72.

'My baby' or 'Mam Sonto', as she was affectionately known, was a qualified teacher who mastered her craft of acting from the days of the iconic musical, IpiNtombi', where she toured across the globe as a singer. Her career would blossom into an indelible international mark which we have witnessed through productions such as 2018's Oscar-winning film Black Panther, in a role she repeated in the 2022 sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Chiume also portrayed Simba's mother Sarabi in Beyoncé's Black Is King.

It comes as no surprise that her talent was recognised internationally as she had made a notable contribution to the local arts industry. She captured the hearts of multitudes of local audiences in the roles she depicted in various productions such as Rhythm City and Gomora. Her work spoke for itself, gaining recognition through various accolades on home soil and abroad.

As we honour this iconic figure, we take pride mostly in her various community projects and her passion for the development of our country. Patriotic in her nature, she remained committed to the upliftment of other artists and shared her knowledge as the chairperson for the Centre of Africa, Social Capital Development serving as a deputy president of Performing Arts Workers Equity.

COSATU sends its deepest condolences to her family and colleagues.

The country has been robbed of not only her presence on our screens but also of her warm demeanor which touched many lives.