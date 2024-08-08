South Africa: DA Calls for Urgent Action to Address Alarming Rise in Teenage Pregnancies in South Africa

press release

Note to editors: Please find attached soundbite by Alexandra Abrahams MP

The DA is alarmed by the report that more than 122 000 teenagers gave birth this past financial year, with 2 716 young girls aged 10 to 14 and 119 587 teens aged 15 to 19 facing parenthood while still being children themselves.

I have written to the Chairperson of the Social Development Committee, Bridget Masango MP, calling on her to summon the Department of Social Development to ask what they are doing to address the issue and whether they have considered our policy recommendations.

Teenage pregnancy in South Africa is driven by factors such as poverty, poor access to contraceptives, gender inequalities, sexual taboos, high levels of gender-based violence, and inadequate sex education. This complex issue requires a comprehensive approach to address these multifaceted drivers.

The stats present two alarming issues: the lack of education about safe sex in schools and the lack of investigations regarding prima facie cases of sexual assault.

In South Africa, it is illegal for someone to engage in sex with a partner younger than 16 years unless they are less than two years older than them, or they are both between the age of 12 and 16 and consenting. It remains illegal for anyone to engage in sexual activities with a child under the age of 12 whether consent has been given or not. So, the girls between 10 and 12 who have given birth are victims of sexual abuse and their cases should be reported and investigated. It stands to reason that given the country's extremely high rate of GBV, that many of these teen mothers would have suffered abuse or coercion and that the perpetrators should be brought to justice before they inflict suffering on another victim.

Teen pregnancies have negative implications for human capital development, with studies showing early motherhood is linked to low educational attainment. A 2021 report by the Department of Basic Education found that 33% of girls do not return to school after becoming pregnant, impacting their educational and employment prospects and reinforcing gender gaps.

To reduce teenage pregnancies, we must enhance sex education, strengthen the family unit, and prevent stigmatisation of pregnant learners. According to the DA's Social Development Policy, one of the first steps is strengthening sex education in schools.

The DA will send the Government of National Unity our comprehensive social development policy, which can be used as a blueprint to support all young people, including teenage mothers.