South Africa: DA Welcomes Minister Malatsi's Commitment to Revamp Digitech Platform

press release

The DA welcomes the recent announcement by Solly Malatsi, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, on the overhaul of the DigiTech platform. Minister Malatsi's decision to appoint a new service provider to manage, redesign, host, and maintain the platform is a positive step toward rectifying the previous shortcomings of this initiative.

We are encouraged by the Minister's proactive approach in addressing the inherent operational deficiencies of the DigiTech platform. This decisive action signals a commitment to ensuring that the platform fulfills its intended purpose as a robust distribution service for locally developed apps, offering value to South African SMMEs and the public.

The DA has long highlighted the inadequacies and financial mismanagement associated with the initial launch of the DigiTech website. The platform's failure to function as a true app store and its numerous security vulnerabilities were a clear indication of the previous administration's incompetence and mismanagement. The significant expenditure on a substandard website was an affront to South African taxpayers, and we are relieved to see that this will no longer be tolerated.

Minister Malatsi's commitment in ensuring that the new service provider fulfills their contractual obligations is a welcome change. We believe that with proper oversight and accountability, the DigiTech platform can become a valuable asset to South Africa's digital economy, providing much-needed opportunities for innovation and growth.

The DA will continue to monitor the progress of this initiative closely, ensuring transparency and accountability. We will support efforts that aim to restore functionality and purpose to DigiTech, and we remain committed to advocating for the responsible use of public resources.