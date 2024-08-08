South Africa: NHI Roadshow Another Waste of Money

press release

The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi's announcement of a "massive roadshow" to consult with stakeholders on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act is nothing more than an expensive swindle.

The truth is that the NHI has been signed into law. It was done despite the myriad of objections and warnings from the DA, stakeholders, experts, medical professionals, civil society, and the public. Both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces held public participation processes. None of the inputs were ever seriously engaged with and were simply ignored. The 6th Parliament used these public participation processes as nothing more than a box-ticking exercise to push through the NHI.

Minister Motsoaledi's roadshow will not amend a single syllable of the NHI Act. The only way to amend this disastrous Act is through Parliamentary process or if one of the many cases before the Courts were to find the Act unconstitutional.

In fact, Minister Motsoaledi used the same opportunity to announce his roadshow to also declare his intent to start implementing section 57 of the NHI Act, which includes the development of NHI legislation and amendments to other legislation; initiating the establishment of institutions as the foundations for the NHI Fund; and preparing the establish the Fund as a Schedule 3A entity.

We once again ask President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Treasury to explain how government will fund the R1.3 trillion needed for NHI.

The only objective of Minister Motsoaledi's roadshow is to charm or strongarm stakeholders to support the NHI. Any objection or suggestion will be nothing more than a talk shop, without any real consideration and action to implement a universal health care system that effectively works for the people of South Africa.

The NHI will not address the underlying issues in our healthcare system; it is financially unfeasible, an election gimmick, and will burden South Africans with increased taxes. The potential for corruption is staggering, and the flawed parliamentary process further erodes public trust.