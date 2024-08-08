Southern Africa: SADC to Hold the Hybrid Non-State Actors (NSAs) Capacity Building Workshop in Harare, Zimbabwe

document

Gaborone, Botswana, 7th August 2024: The Southern African Development Community (SADC), in collaboration with Non-State Actors (NSAs) and with the support of the European Union (EU), will hold a Capacity-Building Workshop on the implementation of the SADC Mechanism for Engaging with Non-State Actors. The hybrid workshop will be held on 11 - 12 August 2024, at the Rainbow Towers Hotel and Conference Centre in Harare, Republic of Zimbabwe.

The workshop, which will be held on the margins of the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government will bring together a wide range of stakeholders to explore and enhance the modalities for effective engagement under the recently approved mechanism and accreditation requirements. This workshop comes after the approval of the SADC Mechanism for Engagement with NSAs in August 2022 by the SADC Council of Ministers, and the subsequent approval of the SADC Accreditation Guidelines for Engagement with NSAs in March 2024.

As the region commences the pilot implementation phase of the SADC Accreditation Guidelines for Engagement with NSAs, this workshop serves as a platform for reflecting on progress and establishing the groundwork for future cooperation.

The workshop further represents an important milestone in the efforts to the advancement of the SADC regional integration agenda while also providing an opportunity for civil societies to engage in meaningful discussions.

This, therefore, encourages participation of various stakeholders including media practitioners through hybrid mode. Participants who wish to join the meeting virtually are required to register in advance using the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZItfumtqDMoGdNNp0IXnIHMSAyVOTp9Zjmw

After registering, one will receive a notification and a confirmation email with details on how to join the platform.

For enquiries:

Ms. Barbara Lopi, Head of Communication and Public Relations, email; blopi@sadc.int or Mr. Letso S. Mpho email lmpho@sadc.int or Mr. Wazha Omphile email womphile@sadc.int or Mr. Lebogang Mabotho email: lmabotho@saf-cngo.org or email prinfo@sadc.int.