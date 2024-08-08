Zimbabwe: Ngarivhume's Application Dismissed

7 August 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

A Harare magistrate dismissed political activist Jacob Ngarivhume's application challenging his placement on remand today.

Mrs Ruth Moyo dismissed the application saying Ngarivhume has to answer to the charges and allow investigations to continue.

Ngarivhume (46) and his co-accused Kelvin Gonde (45) are facing two counts of participating in an unlawful gathering and disorderly conduct.

They were remanded in custody to August 8 for bail application.

Ngarivhume was taken to court on allegations that he was part of the gathering that resulted in the arrest of 78 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists in June.

Prosecutor Mr Ephraim Zinyandu said on June 16 this year, police received information that the duo and 78 CCC activists were at an unlawful gathering at Jameson Timba's house.

Mr Zinyandu said the police went to Timba's house and upon arrival, they saw a riotous crowd.

The accused persons allegedly threw stones at the police officers and two police officers were injured while a ZRP vehicle was damaged.

Mr Zinyandu said the activists were later apprehended after the police used tear smoke.

Meanwhile, another CCC activist Last Chinodya (45) was arraigned before Harare magistrate, Ms Vongai Guriro, facing allegations of disorderly conduct.

Mr Tapiwa Muchineripi was representing Chinodya.

Prosecutor Mr Thomas Chanakira said on June 27 at Harare Magistrates Court, Chinodya and his accomplices who are on remand gathered at the court's entrance and chanted party slogans.

The court heard that the accused persons were tossing placards and using abusive language.

This was after Timba and 78 other CCC members had been denied bail.

The matter was deferred to today for the continuation of bail application.

