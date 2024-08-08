Zimbabwe: Ongoing Development and Confidence in ZIG the Lord's Work - President

The ongoing infrastructure development and confidence inspired by the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), among other milestones, are the Lord's doing, President Mnangagwa said today.

In his address at the Presidential National Day of Prayer held at State House, the President said the country's current development trajectory is worth giving thanks for.

The National Day of Prayer was held under the theme 'A Quest for God's Help in Nation Building'.

"The countrywide development of our infrastructure from the household level right to the construction of roads, dams, schools, clinics and other institutions calls for our collective thanksgiving to the Lord Almighty.

"On the macro-economic level, the introduction of the ZiG is unprecedented and has had a positive impact on business and our economy as a whole.

"The Lord is also blessing our initiatives to strengthen national cohesion and unity through community-driven engagements," he said.