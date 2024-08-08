Namibia's Cancer Burden Continues to Grow

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula says the country's cancer rate has risen by 12% in the last few years.

Most of these cases comprised cervical and breast cancer, he says.

Shangula was speaking at a meeting on the development of a National Cancer Control Plan for Namibia on Monday.

"As we review the progress made thus far, it is clear there is still much work to be done. The burden of cancer continues to grow, and our health systems are under increasing strain as the demand for the related management services increases," Shangula said.

Cancer affects thousands, causing morbidity and mortality, he said.

Shangula said the purpose of a National Cancer Control Plan is to guide the country's efforts to effectively fight cancer.

"It is not just a document. It must serve as a roadmap for action, aimed at reducing the incidence and mortality of cancer, while improving the quality of life of those affected by the disease.

"About one in five people develop cancer of one type or another in their lifetime. Approximately one in nine men, and one in 12 women die from the disease," he said.

Shangula said by developing documents, followed by effective implementation strategies, Namibia can achieve success in the fight against this disease.

Cancer survivor Amanda Gaoses (46) was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2023 and has since received treatment and a mastectomy.

"Knowing the signs and symptoms can help with early detection. The earlier cancer is detected, the better the chances of successful treatment," she says.

Gaoses says knowing more about cancer could help patients and their loved ones better understand the physical, emotional and psychological impacts of a diagnosis.

She says early detection helps individuals better prepare for the future.

AWARENESS WEEK

Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) chief executive Rolf Hansen says the first week of August marks Cancer Awareness Week annually.

This year's awareness week takes place from 5 to 9 August.

"This is a time dedicated by CAN to amplify the voices of our cancer patients and to address key issues in the fight against cancer," Hansen says.

"In 2023, we successfully launched the Palliative Care Programme, thanks to our partnership with the Soul Carers Network of South Africa, to provide essential end-of-life care training.

"During our 2022 campaign, our focus was on breast cancer care, culminating in the establishment of the Namibian Breast Clinic programme through collaboration with various stakeholders," he says.

The theme of this year's awareness week is 'Nothing About Us Without Us'.

"We recognise that decisions and actions are often made without adequately consulting patients on their experience, frustration and challenges," he says.

During this year's Cancer Awareness Week, CAN wishes to emphasise the importance of listening to and understanding the needs of Namibians with cancer.

"As the national umbrella organisation for cancer in Namibia, we acknowledge that while we do not have all the solutions, we are committed to listening carefully.