Kenya: AGRA Holds Talks With Kenyan Youth On Agriculture, Climate Change

AGRA today engaged with 100 youth in agri-food systems on the effect of climate change and possible solutions.

At the fourth meeting, the youth narrated new approaches that they have employed to reduce climate vulnerability in the country.

This year's event sought to empower young people and make them understand better needs and priorities, as well as identify opportunity areas in the sector in the wake of climate change.

It also sought to address climate change related issues and ensure food system transformation in Africa.

"Together, we can build a sustainable future where our youth are not only survivors of climate change but leaders in creating a resilient and prosperous Kenya," AGRA Head of Climate, Adaptation, Sustainable Agriculture, and Resilient Kindie Fantaye said.

A 2022 climate report on the state of climate in Africa indicated that Africa is still warming faster than the rest of the world, disrupting the already fragile agricultural systems on the continent, calling for joint action to tackle the menace.

Experts predict that Africa's food systems will continue to face challenges due to increased droughts, intense heat waves, storms, rising sea levels, floods, and wildfires.

This means that youths are the most vulnerable to climate shocks, often bearing the brunt of environmental changes that disrupt their livelihoods, education, and future opportunities.

Thus, there is a need to support them and their institutions in developing a comprehensive understanding of the current systems and to jointly formulate the innovations necessary for adapting to climate change.

"Civic organizations, NGO's and academic institutions play a huge role in advancement of climate change intervention initiatives. Organizations such as the Kenya Met Department and University of Nairobi's Institute for Climate Change Research have been instrumental in conducting climate change research," Elizabeth Ngeny, Advisor Gender and Affirmative Action-Presidents Economic Transformation Office, noted.

"We would like to thank the civic organizations, NGO's and our development partners like the Mastercard Foundation and AGRA which is very dear to us for their contributions to climate change interventions and adaptation initiatives."