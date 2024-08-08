Ugandans Urged to Up Security With CCTV Installations

7 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lindah Nduwumwami

Security experts have recommended installation of surveillance cameras in residences and offices to combat crime.

An upsurge in crime rate, with increased cases of burglary, has raised concerns among many in the country.

During an interview at his Nakwero office, Mr Ben Kokas, managing director of Kimina Enterprise Limited, a company specialising in CCTV cameras and solar panels, emphasised the importance of such measures.

"To prevent theft, it's crucial for everyone to install cameras," he said. "This makes it easier to identify and track down robbers."

He highlighted that installing cameras and solar lights can deter nighttime thefts, as these systems remain active and reliable for years.

Mr Kokas also mentioned that their CCTV technology can be monitored remotely via smartphones, allowing for constant surveillance from anywhere.

Additionally, he assured that Kimina offers affordable and durable products suitable for all Ugandans.

"At Kimina, we welcome everyone. Our products are both affordable and durable. Let's work together to fight insecurity," he added.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.