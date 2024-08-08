Ugandans Urged to Up Security With CCTV Installations

Security experts have recommended installation of surveillance cameras in residences and offices to combat crime.

An upsurge in crime rate, with increased cases of burglary, has raised concerns among many in the country.

During an interview at his Nakwero office, Mr Ben Kokas, managing director of Kimina Enterprise Limited, a company specialising in CCTV cameras and solar panels, emphasised the importance of such measures.

"To prevent theft, it's crucial for everyone to install cameras," he said. "This makes it easier to identify and track down robbers."

He highlighted that installing cameras and solar lights can deter nighttime thefts, as these systems remain active and reliable for years.

Mr Kokas also mentioned that their CCTV technology can be monitored remotely via smartphones, allowing for constant surveillance from anywhere.

Additionally, he assured that Kimina offers affordable and durable products suitable for all Ugandans.

"At Kimina, we welcome everyone. Our products are both affordable and durable. Let's work together to fight insecurity," he added.