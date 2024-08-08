Uganda Sets Out to Combat Childhood Cancer With New National Strategy.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health. Dr Diana Atwine, opened the National Meeting to Develop a Child and Adolescent Cancer Control Strategy on Tuesday, marking a pivotal moment in the country's healthcare planning, focusing on the urgent needs of young cancer patients.

Dr Atwine, who is also and the chairperson of the National Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC) steering committee, emphasised the critical nature of the issue.

"Cancer in children and adolescents presents a formidable challenge that demands our urgent attention and unwavering commitment," she said.

Her remarks underscore the seriousness of the task at hand, as Uganda aims to strengthen its healthcare system's capacity to manage and treat childhood cancers.

Specialists at Mulago Hospital have said nearly 70 percent of children with cancer die every year.

Dr Anne Akullo, a paediatrician and specialist in diagnosing and treating cancers of the blood, said about 7,000 children in Uganda have cancer.

The meeting convenes key stakeholders, including medical experts, government officials, and international collaborators, to formulate a comprehensive strategy.

This plan will focus on early detection, improved treatment protocols, and support systems for children and their families.

The initiative aligns with the global goals of the GICC to enhance survival rates for children with cancer in low- and middle-income countries.

By crafting a national strategy, Uganda intends to address critical gaps in cancer care, ensuring equitable access to treatment and supportive care for all affected children.

The move represents a significant commitment by the government to safeguard the health and future of its youngest citizens.