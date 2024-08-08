Angola: First Patient Undergoing Robotic Surgery in Angola Recovers Satisfactorily

Cazenga — A 60-year-old patient with prostate cancer, the first to undergo robotic surgery in Angola continues to recover satisfactorily, two days after the operation, Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta said Wednesday in Luanda.

The robotic surgery was carried out at Cardiopulmonary Diseases Hospital Complex, in the country's capital Luanda.

According to the minister, the patient has gone through the last 24 hours without any complications (any unexpected problems) and that he was in good spirits and that the patient will continue to comply with the medical and nursing guidelines for his speedy recovery.

On Wednesday, the second robotic surgery was also carried out at the Dom Alexandre Hospital Complex on a 61-year-old patient with prostate cancer.

According to the minister, in addition to prostate cancer cases, robotic surgery in Angola will soon be extended to other specialties such as gynecological, general, thoracic, neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery.

These robotic surgeries are being carried out by a team led by American oncology urologist Vitul Patel.

Vipul Patel has developed robotic surgery techniques in the United States of America, which have resulted in significantly better care and results for patients.

The innovations introduced by the American doctor have helped to improve the treatment of prostate cancer and the early return of urinary continence and sexual function.

Vipul Patel is the author of the first book on robotic urological surgery and has written several works and published more than 100 articles in newspapers and magazines.

The oncology urologist has performed more than 18,000 robotic surgeries during his career and is a trainer who has introduced robotic surgery to Brazil and Latin America. KAM/MCN/AMP