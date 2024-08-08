Angola: First Patient Undergoing Robotic Surgery in Angola Recovers Satisfactorily

7 August 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cazenga — A 60-year-old patient with prostate cancer, the first to undergo robotic surgery in Angola continues to recover satisfactorily, two days after the operation, Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta said Wednesday in Luanda.

The robotic surgery was carried out at Cardiopulmonary Diseases Hospital Complex, in the country's capital Luanda.

According to the minister, the patient has gone through the last 24 hours without any complications (any unexpected problems) and that he was in good spirits and that the patient will continue to comply with the medical and nursing guidelines for his speedy recovery.

On Wednesday, the second robotic surgery was also carried out at the Dom Alexandre Hospital Complex on a 61-year-old patient with prostate cancer.

According to the minister, in addition to prostate cancer cases, robotic surgery in Angola will soon be extended to other specialties such as gynecological, general, thoracic, neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery.

These robotic surgeries are being carried out by a team led by American oncology urologist Vitul Patel.

Vipul Patel has developed robotic surgery techniques in the United States of America, which have resulted in significantly better care and results for patients.

The innovations introduced by the American doctor have helped to improve the treatment of prostate cancer and the early return of urinary continence and sexual function.

Vipul Patel is the author of the first book on robotic urological surgery and has written several works and published more than 100 articles in newspapers and magazines.

The oncology urologist has performed more than 18,000 robotic surgeries during his career and is a trainer who has introduced robotic surgery to Brazil and Latin America. KAM/MCN/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.