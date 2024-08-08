Rwanda Secures $39m to Restore Congo-Nile Divide

Planned activities to restore the Congo-Nile Divide region are expected to kick off this month, following a $39.1 million grant secured by the government to curb deforestation while enhancing climate resilience in the country's Western, Northern, and Southern provinces.

The Congo-Nile Divide is a critical zone that stands at the crossroads of both ecological and economic importance, according to the Rwanda Forestry Authority (RFA).

The area spans high elevations and lush natural forests, making it a crucial reservoir of biodiversity and a key regulator of water resources.

However, the region has recently been under severe threat due to rising population density, intensive farming practices, and rampant deforestation.

"The environmental toll has manifested in deteriorating soil fertility and increased incidences of landslides, jeopardising both the natural ecosystem and the livelihoods of local inhabitants," said Concorde Nsengumuremyi, Director General of the Rwanda Forestry Authority.

According to Nsengumuremyi, the four-year initiative funded by the Green Climate Fund, a UN backed climate finance facility, is expected to cover 10 districts including Musanze, Rubavu, Nyabihu, Karongi, Rutsiro, Ngororero, Nyamasheke, Rusizi, Nyamagabe, and Nyaruguru.

"The Congo-Nile Divide is a treasure trove of biodiversity and a linchpin for our ecosystem services," said Nsengumuremyi, adding "But its survival is imperiled by unsustainable practices. The Congo-Nile Divide Restoration Project is our response to these challenges."

Here are the 5 major expected outcomes of the initiative, according to information shared with this publication;

Economic, social benefits

Beyond its environmental impact, the Congo-Nile Divide Restoration Project is expected to yield significant economic and social benefits, RFA said.

With the region being one of the country's major tourist destinations, RFA said that the enhancement of eco-tourism is a key focus.

The forestry agency maintains that by improving the quality of natural habitats and increasing biodiversity, the initiative could bolster eco-tourism and generate revenue for local communities.

Agriculture, another crucial sector in the region's economy, is also expected to benefit from the initiatives for sustainable practices.

RFA pointed out that improved soil fertility and reduced erosion will lead to more productive agricultural land, supporting local farmers and enhancing food security.

"Local communities are at the heart of this initiative. Their engagement and participation are essential for the success of the project," Nsengumuremyi asserted. "We are committed to working closely with them to ensure that the benefits of this project are shared broadly."

Protecting Albertine Rift

The Congo-Nile Divide is situated within the Albertine Rift, one of Africa's most biodiverse regions. It is popularly referred to as an array of wildlife, including half of Africa's bird species and 40 per cent of its mammals.

According to RFA, the restoration project's efforts to conserve this rich biodiversity will play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance of the region.

By safeguarding the Congo-Nile Divide, the project will contribute to the preservation of thisecosystem and support ongoing conservation initiatives.

Expanding forests

Expansion and preservation of forests are central to the initiative, according to the forestry authority.

It is expected that reforestation efforts will focus on planting indigenous tree species, which are vital for maintaining local biodiversity and ecosystem health.

Agroforestry techniques will also be promoted, integrating trees into agricultural systems to enhance soil fertility, reduce erosion, and improve water retention.

Reacting to the surging demand for fuelwood which is a major driver for deforestation, RFA laid out plans of promoting alternative energy sources and more efficient fuelwood usage.

"This approach is anticipated to alleviate the pressure on forests and contribute to long-term sustainability."

Deforestation rates to drop

Expected activities in the restoration drive are set to address several critical issues, including halving deforestation rates and curbing biodiversity loss.

This, officials argued, aims to mitigate the adverse effects of charcoal production and timber harvesting, which have unusually contributed to the degradation of the Congo-Nile Divide's natural resources.

Over 1 million people to benefit

Estimated figures from RFA indicate that the initiative is expected to cover at least 250,000 hectares with forest restoration and expand agroforestry to over 2,000 hectares.

About 4,500 hectares of indigenous forests in Nyungwe National Park will be restored, along with 500 hectares in Gishwati-Mukura National Park.

The agency also estimates about 1.2 million people, including 654,404 women will benefit from the initiative, creating over 24,200 jobs in forest-dependent communities.