Zimbabwe: Fraud-Accused Chimombe, Mpofu Trial Date Set for October

The trial date for fraud-accused businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu has been set.

Their trial will be heard by the High Court from October 1 to 4 on a continuous roll.

Chimombe and his partner were indicted by Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

In regard to this particular matter in terms of we are ready to indict the accused person from 1 to 4 October at the High Court.

"Everything is now in order. May it also be noted that l have served the accused with State papers including documentary evidence which include government gazette, cr14, tax clearance, contract addendum, cancellation of contract document among other things," said Anesu Chirenje representing the State.

Allegations are that the accused persons forged a ZIMRA Tax clearance certificate and a NSSA compliance certificate in the name of Blackdeck Private Limited and attached them in a bidding document which they submitted to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development for a tender for the supply and delivery of goats for the Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme.

They misrepresented that the company was in full compliance with ZIMRA and NSSA requirements.

Acting on the misrepresentation, the Ministry of Lands contracted Blackdeck Private Limited and they were paid US$7 million.

Meanwhile, the bail appeal hearing will be heard by the High Court on Thursday for the same case.

The two have another US$ 9 million fraud case pending before the Magistrates Court.