Rwanda: Mbonyi Welcomed With Pomp in Nairobi Ahead of Saturday Concert

Rwandan gospel musician Israel Mbonyicyambu, known as Israel Mbonyi, arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday, August 7, where he received a warm welcome ahead of his first performance in the country on Saturday, August 10.

Upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with his management team and band, Mbonyi was warmly welcomed by enthusiastic fans, event organisers for his upcoming show, and journalists for a brief media session.

Mbonyi was given a motorcade to tour Nairobi and greet the many fans gathered to see him before checking into his hotel.

The 'Nina Siri' hit-maker will headline the highly anticipated Africa Worship Experience concert at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

Speaking to the media after his arrival, the 32-year-old artiste told his fans to expect godliness from him as that is all he had to offer.

"I am only bringing God; I know you already have God but yeah, I'm bringing God and what he has put in my heart. I'm coming to share it with you, and I pray that people get healed, saved, receive Christ, and rejoice. That is all I'm praying for. Thank you, guys, may God bless you," Mbonyi said.

After Kenya, the Rwandan star will head to Uganda for a music tour that will kick off in Kampala on August 24 at Millennial Grounds Lugogo, and end in Mbarara the following day.

His concert in Kenya coincides perfectly with the success of his album in Swahili, which continues to make waves in the country and the region at large.

The album holds hit tracks including 'Nina Siri' that gained close to 60 million views on different streaming platforms and won the attention of music lovers from Swahili-speaking countries, including former Vice-President of Kenya, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, who posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) singing and dancing to the song.

In 2023, Mbonyi's entry into Swahili music, through 'Nina Siri', marked a significant expansion of his musical repertoire and influence. This expanded his musical impact beyond Rwanda, touching lives across the East African community.

Mbonyi is arguably one of the best Rwandan artistes of his generation. His work has been recognised in the gospel music industry, following the African Entertainment Awards USA nominations and prizes from the Groove Awards Rwanda.

He won Rwanda's Isango Na Muzika Awards in 2023, scooping Best Gospel Artiste and Male Artiste of the Year.