Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints Governing Councils for Federal Colleges of Education

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the governing councils for federal colleges of education in Kebbi, Ebonyi, Benue, Bauchi, Sokoto and Edo states.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the Federal College Of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi is chaired by Ismaila Gadaka with Abdulhakeem Adegoke, Pam Ishaya, Abubakar Sadique Fakai and Zara Duamlong Usman as members.

The Federal College of Education (Technical), Isu, Ebonyi has Mohammed Sani Takori as Chairman of the board with Dauda Onipede, Victor Mela Danzaria, Solomon Ayuba and Mario Eno Owumi as members.

Federal College of Education, Odugbo, Benue State has Baba Alphonsus Homsuk as Chairman with Kayode Ajiboye, Rex Ogbonna, Jude Ngaji and John Yada Viko as members.

Aisha Yelwa Ibrahim Tahir is the chairman board of Federal College of Education, Jama'are, Bauchi with Dorren Ikedi Udechukwu, Bar Brass Yaji, Mustapha Shehu and Joshua Oludare Adewale as board members.

For Federal College of Education, Gidan Madi, Sokoto, Abdullahi Adamu is the Chairman with Olatunji Akinbiyi, Mohammed Adamu Malala, Saleh Musa Audu and Lami Ehi Oguogho as members.

Federal College of Education (Technical), Benin City, Edo is chaired by Tukur Jikamshi and has Abdullahi Adamu Loko, Asimiyu Alarape, Abubakar Abubakar Bello and Christopher Okaeben as board members.

President Tinubu anticipates that the new members of the boards of these institutions will serve with dedication and commitment to improving the standards of learning in the nation's federal colleges of education.