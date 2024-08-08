Nigeria: Turbulent Times Will Pass, Tinubu Assures Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has restated his understanding of the country's current challenges with assurance that the difficult times are temporary to give way for the glorious future.

Tinubu, in his video address, shared via the Presidency's official social media channels, urged citizens to look beyond the present hardships to focus on the long-term benefits of his administration's policies.

"Fellow Nigerians, this period may be hard on us and there's no doubt that it's tough on us, but I urge you all to look beyond the present temporary pains and aim at the larger picture," the President stated.

He acknowledged that the removal of fuel subsidies has caused immediate difficulties for many Nigerians but insisted that the measure, along with other planned reforms, will ultimately lead to a more prosperous future for the country.

Tinubu outlined several initiatives his administration is working upon to include making education more affordable and providing loans to higher education students.

"No Nigerian student will have to abandon higher education because of lack of money," he promised.

The President also addressed the gap between the subsidy removal and the implementation of relief measures, stating, "Sadly, there was an unavoidable lag between subsidy removal and these plans coming fully on line. However, we are swiftly closing the time gap."

The President repeatedly pleaded for patience and faith from the Nigerian people. "I plead with you, please have faith in our ability to deliver, and in our concern for your wellbeing."

"We will get out of this turbulence, and due to the measures we have taken, Nigeria will be better equipped and able to take advantage of the future that awaits her."

The President's appeal comes amid ongoing protests and criticism of his administration's policies.

However, Tinubu remained optimistic, concluding his address by assuring fellow countrymen and women that "we are exiting the darkness to enter a new and glorious dawn."