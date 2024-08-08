Zimbabwe: History Makers! Charamba, Makarawu Make It to the Olympics 200m Finals

Two Zimbabwean athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Makanakaishe Charamba and Tapiwanashe Makarawu have progressed to the 200m finals.

Charamba finished 3rd in the semi-finals Heat Two with 20.31 seconds while Makarawu settled for the same position in Heat Three with 20.16 seconds.

Their qualification made them the first Zimbabwean duo to qualify for 200m men's finals in the entire Olympics history.

"The main aim coming here was to have fun, like I said before, I am not here to add pressure on myself.

"Me and Tapiwa we can call ourselves the history makers because no one ever expected two Zimbabweans to be in the finals," said Charamba.

The last Zimbabwean athlete to qualify for the 200m finals at the Olympics was Brian Dzingai during the 2008 edition held in Beijing.

On the other end, Makarawu could not hide his excitement after the race.

"I'm impressed, I'm made it to the finals, it was my target and I'm glad to have made it.

"I'm excited to be honest, like I said I wanted to make it to the finals and I made it.

"Whatever is going to happen in the finals I don't mind," said Makarawu after the race.